Marian Dye (nee Czar) 80 of Avon Lake; beloved wife of Norman of 60 years; loving mother of Scott (Ellen) and Gregory (Audra); dear grandmother of Jacob, Claire and Grace; sister of Ann Flaherty (John, deceased) and John Czar (Janet); passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.Marian’s joy in life was her family. She especially enjoyed hosting holidays and raising her children and grandchildren.Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am with services starting at 11:00am at Busch Funeral Home 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Interment to follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park.440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 26, 2020