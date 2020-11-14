Marian Phyllis Koleno (nee: Ansman), 92 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Amherst Manor following a full and meaningful life.She was born June 23, 1928, in Derry, Pennsylvania where she was raised, graduating from Altoona High School. Marian came to Lorain, Ohio in 1948 and settled finally in Amherst in 1960 where she lived the remainder of her life.She was employed as a teachers aid with the Amherst School Systems at Shupe and Harris Elementary Schools for twelve years. Marian was a member of Old Stone Evangelical Church in Amherst. She enjoyed baking for her family and friends. Her hobbies included reading and crocheting. Puzzles were a favorite pastime and board games with family offered memory making opportunities.Survivors include her children Jeff Koleno (Mary) of Sullivan and Laurie Kiser (James) of Amherst; her grandchildren Joshua (Lauren) Kiser, Amber (Dennis) Cabassa, Camden Koleno, Avery Koleno and Grant Koleno; her siblings Walter Ansman of Altoona, PA, Jean Thompson of Dearborn, MI and Ruth Blickenstaff of Green Castle, PA; as well as soon to be born great grandson.She was preceded in death by her husband of fourteen years Harold Koleno; and her parents Walter and Amber Ansman (nee: Robbins). She was also preceded by her twin great grandsons Alexander and Case Kiser.Private graveside services will be held by the family at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. The Rev. Daniel Rienke, pastor of Old Stone Evangelical will officiate. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
.