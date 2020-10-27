Marianne D. Pierro, 84, of Lorain, Ohio left this life on Saturday, October 24, 2020.She was born on May 11, 1936 in Steubenville, Ohio. Marianne was a devoted and active parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church for over sixty years.Preceding Marianne in death was her mother, Lillian Jackson; grandfather, Ralph Miller; her brother, Jerome Jackson; her aunt, Emma Gourley; and a grandchild, Ryan Michael Pierro. Surviving are her children, Russell Joseph (Renata) Pierro, Ralph Michael (Marilyn) Pierro, Michelle Lynn (David) Wise, Richard Shawn (Deborah) Pierro and Nye E, C. (Yael Meehan) Knowles; eight grandchildren, Andrew Pierro, Matthew Pierro, Deon Pierro, Asia Pierro, David Wise Jr., Daniel Wise, Vincenzo Pierro and Gianni Pierro; and eight great grandchildren.Marianne was an avid reader and enjoyed working in her yard, but most important was the weekly dinners with her family. Marianne worked at Lorain Headstart for over forty years. Marianne taught Early Childhood Education courses at Lorain County Community College. During the last ten years Marianne has worked for the Children’s Resource Center, taught for the Children’s Development Academy and worked as a volunteer children’s advocate. Marianne devoted her life to the care, development and wellbeing of children.The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30 from 5 – 8 pm in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 31st at 9:30 am in the funeral home, followed by Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1305 E. Erie Avenue, Lorain at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Fr. Eric Orzech will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Marianne’s name to Child Care Resource Center, 5350 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053, to provide for children in need. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com
