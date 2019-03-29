|
Marianne V. Shedron (nee Botos), passed on to heaven March 27, 2019 after a lengthy illness at the age of 90.Marianne was a 1947 graduate of Elyria High School. Her career was working for Drs. Ferrato, Sabga, and Young for many years.Marianne was an accomplished painter and played the organ at Sacred Heart Church in Elyria, Ohio for many years.Marianne and Harold enjoyed travel and adventures with the slots in Windsor and Las Vegas. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church. Marianne leaves behind her sons, Mark and wife Jane of Vermilion, James and wife Deborah of New London, and Michael and wife Yvonne of Bedford; grandchildren, Justin, Julie, Stephanie, Paul, Michael, April, and Dawn; great-grandchildren, Grace, Dominic, Lucas, Kyle, Rebecca, Christopher, Amanda, Breanna, and Madison; brother, David Botos and his wife Debbie of Grafton.She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harold Shedron; parents, Alex and Julia (nee Barnoczky) Botos of Elyria, Ohio; sister, Lydia Dora, Helen Melton, and brother, James Botos.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 33601 Detroit Rd., Avon, followed by inurnment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Elyria.The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 4500 Rockside Rd., Independence, Ohio 44131.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 31, 2019