Marie Antionette "Toni" Pronesti (nee Barbatano) passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Toni was born in Lorain in 1933. Her parents, Mary (Maria) and Salvatore Barbatano immigrated to the U.S. from Italy in the 1920’s. Toni attended Lorain City Schools and in high school, was a secretarial co-op student for the Agnes Kay Bridal Salon in downtown Lorain. When she was 16 years old, she met the love of her life, Joe Pronesti, at a family gathering when his older brother, Jim, married her older sister, Rose. Thus, began a lifetime of love – it endured Joe’s polio, his days in the Army, his career as a firefighter, supporting a home-based business, and raising four children. She and Joe were married in 1955 and made their home in Elyria. Before her children, she would ride the bus from Elyria to Lorain to work at the Nelson Stud company, where she was the long-distance and overseas telephone operator. Her’s was the cheery voice of "Pronesti’s Lawn Mower Service" from 1963 until Joe’s passing in 2014. She was a woman of many interests including reading, especially the daily newspapers cover to cover, watching old movies, keeping up with current events and fashions. She authored many, unpublished, short stories. Toni never met a Ralph Lauren blazer or cashmere sweater that she didn’t love. She answered to several names, including Mom, Marie, Toni, Antionette, and Sarna Shore (her penname), but her most cherished was Grammy. She leaves behind daughters, Mary (Gary) Siwierka, Sally (Nick) Gesouras, Laurie (Dino) Pelusi; and son, Joe (Lori) Pronesti. She was adored by her grandchildren, Evan Siwierka, Leah and Tim Gesouras, Rachel (Sam) Craven, Becca and Bridgette Pronesti. Toni was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joe Pronesti; her parents, her brother, Dominic; and sister, Rose Barbatano Pronesti. Friends will be received at the Wiegand Room at St. Mary Church, 320 Middle Ave., Elyria, Ohio on Monday, September 23 from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. The Reverend Father Charles Diedrick, Pastor, will officiate. Private family burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Elyria, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to either St. Mary’s Parish Hospitality Center, 320 Middle Avenue, Elyria or St. Agnes Church Food Pantry, 611 Lake Avenue, Elyria. Toni’s family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful staff at the Abbewood, where she made her home since 2015. Most especially, the director, Chris Sernak, many of dedicated care providers including Myra, Jamaica, Georgia and the team from New Life Hospice. She was safe and cared for and her family is very grateful for the care and attention she received. The Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and to leave online condolences or to sign the guest book go to www.reichinroberts.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 22, 2019