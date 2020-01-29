Home

Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Marie E. Bailey


1919 - 2020
Marie E. Bailey passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 in Springville, CA. She was born on February 23, 1919 in Shickshinny, PA. Marie was married to George Bailey for 50 years until his passing in 1991. Marie went to cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser in Lorain before opening her own salon in her home. She retained a steady clientele until she retired. After she retired, she and her husband moved to California where she lived for 42 years. Her passion was her family. She enjoyed being an integral part of every gathering or event. She was a terrific cook and beloved by all. Marie was an avid patron of the local casino. She is survived by her sons, George (Becky), Jim (Betty) of Springville, CA and Tom (Wendy) of Bath, OH; grandchildren, Este (Colin), Jeff, Jennifer (David), Marc (Sandy), Erika (David), Tom and Jonathan; four great-granddaughters; and two great-great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Bert and Mary Karney; sister, Barbara O'Connor; and brothers, Bert, Les, Joe and John Karney. A Catholic service will be held on February 7, in Porterville, CA. Burial will follow in Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Marie's honor to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
