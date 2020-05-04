Lillian Marie Eppling-Mcleod (nee Johnson), 90, of Amherst, passed away at her daughter's home on Monday, May 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Pembroke, Kentucky, and the daughter of John W. and Mildred Johnson. After World War II, Marie and husband, Clarence, moved to Ohio in search of a job. They settled in Lorain for several years, and in the late 50s, moved to Vermilion where they built their home and resided for 20 years. Marie enjoyed her years as an employee of the Eagle Grocery store and knew nearly everyone in Vermilion. In 1978, after her husband retired, Marie and Clarence relocated to Escatawpa, MS. After 45 years of marriage, Marie lost her husband, Clarence. A few years later, Marie married Rudolph (Mac) L. McLeod, a devout Baptist and good friend. After losing Mac, Marie returned to work at her former employer, Jerry Lee's Grocery in Pascagoula, where she remained until retiring in 2010 at 80 years old. She enjoyed chatting with customers and everyone greeted her with, "Hello Ms. Marie." In 2014, Marie returned to Ohio. With a green thumb, Marie had an abundance of plants and flowers. Her favorite hobbies included crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, and word search puzzles, embroidery, and sewing. Marie's home-style southern cooking was the best. She was particularly known for her fried chicken dinners and pies. As with good cooks, measuring cups and spoons were unnecessary. Her son, John, often suggested that she open a pie bakery in Hawaii. She was a devout Southern Baptist, and faithfully read her Bible before bed. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church, Vermilion, Orange Grove Baptist Church, Moss Point, MS, and Faith Baptist Church, Amherst. While in Mississippi, Marie enjoyed traveling with the senior group. The last of her big trips was in 2017 when she traveled to Hawaii with her family for her granddaughter's wedding. No matter what life handed her, Marie overcame it, bounced back, and became even stronger than before. She made friends everywhere she went. When shopping, Marie always greeted the cashier with, "How are you today " and ended the conversations with, "don't work too hard now." She is survived by her son, John (Jackie) Eppling of Kaneohe, HI; daughters, Pamela (Gregory) Kelly of Amherst and Deborah Harrell of Helena, MS; brother, Edward Johnson of Clarksville, TN; and sister, Betty Lou Frommel of Joelton, TN; grandchildren, Chrissie (Devon) Biere of Lorain, Gina (Ken) Jones of Lorain, Natalie (Danny) Chaung of NJ, Melissa (Chris) Galindo of HI; five great-grandchildren; four step-children, Terry (Karla) McLeod, Patricia (Truman) Lambert, Melissa (Rodney) Byrd, and Timothy (Zarin) McLeod; 19 step-grandchildren; 34 step-great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clarence Eppling and Rudolph McLeod; son, Okey Eppling; parents, John and Helen (nee Cannon) Johnson; and her brothers, William Robert Johnson and Johnny Johnson. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. for a (COVID-19 approved) drive-thru visitation at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, 480 West Dussell Drive #150, Maumee, OH 43537. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.