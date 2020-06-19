Marie Fankell (nee Kalcikova), age 93, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, June 15, 2020, with her loving family by her side.She was born on June 3, 1927 in Plzen, Czechoslovakia. Marie married her husband, Alfred, in 1945, in Czechoslovakia while he was in the service. They later settled in Lorain, Ohio.Marie was loved by everyone. Her favorite and most treasured times were those she was able to spend with her family. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed bowling, volleyball, playing horseshoes, traveling, and she loved Elvis.She will be missed dearly by her 4 daughters; Ruth (Dennis) Fazio, of Port St. Lucie, FL, Mollie (Jack) DeCarlo, of Amherst, Linda Fankell, of Lorain, and Deborah (Kai) Cash, of Amherst, her daughter-in-law, Mary Fankell, of Sheffield Village, her 8 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and relatives in the Czech Republic.She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred, in 1992, a son, Andrew, in 2006, her parents; Josef & Marie Kalcik, and 2 brothers; Josef and Jaroslav.The family held private services on Friday, June 19th. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, assisted the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.