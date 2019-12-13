|
Marie Griffin (nee Trosper), 61, was a resident of Sandusky and formerly of Elyria. On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Marie was restored in Heaven. She was born December 17, 1957 in Elyria. Marie attended Brookside High School and was a homemaker, mom, and an artist. Her favorite pastimes were drawing, writing poetry, and sharing candy and treats with her loved ones. She loved spending time with friends and family and most especially being a grandma and memaw. Marie is survived by her sons, Bob Lewis (Megan) and Jonathan Griffin, Jr.; daughter, Elizabeth Griffin; grandchildren, Bobby (Katelyn), Chrissy (Tyler), Sierra, Logan, Edward, Dahlia; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Elijah, and Finn; father, Mack Nutt, Jr. of Florida; sisters, Linda Nutt, Debbie Mosher, Joyce Nutt; brother, Mack Nutt, III; and former husband, Jon Griffin. She was preceded in death by her mother, Faye Nutt; and her mother-in-law, Kate Jett. Friends may call Tuesday, December 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Busch Funeral Home, 114 Second Street, Elyria. The service will begin at 7 p.m. Pastor Steve McKnight will officiate. www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 15, 2019