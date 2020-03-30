|
Marie Morrow (nee Hardwick), 91 years of age, and a longtime resident of South Amherst, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior March 28, 2020, following a full and meaningful life. Marie was born June 2, 1928, in Kidder, KY where she was raised and lived until her marriage to the love of her life, Hulon E. Morrow in 1946. They came to South Amherst, OH in 1947 where they raised their family and Marie was able to live until her passing. Marie served as a nurse at Community Health Partners, Lorain, Ohio for 30 plus years. Marie was a founding member of Faith Baptist Church in Amherst, Ohio. She was passionate about her walk with Christ and shared that passion with all she met. Marie loved her family as well and especially treasured the times spent vacationing in Pennsylvania at the family cabin. Sewing and quilting were a favorite pastime and she could always be found watching the Cleveland Indians or following other local sports teams throughout the year. Preceding Marie in death are her beloved husband of 55 years, Hulon Ether Morrow on Feb. 5, 2002; her sons, Neil W. in 1990 and Harold E. in 2017; her siblings, Lee Hardwick, Estel Hardwick, Cecil Hardwick, Teddy Hardwick, Glenn Hardwick, Larry Hardwick, Opal Owens, Helen Sexton, Barbara Hoskins; and by her parents, Hobart Hardwick and Myrta (nee Mercer) and step-mom Clella (nee Young). She is survived by granddaughters, Sonya Pellini (Nick Peterson), and Jennifer Morrow (Richard Rho); great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Russell Pellini; her daughter-in-law, Cherie Morrow of Henrietta Twp., OH; siblings, Frieda Casada (Marvin) of Oberlin, OH, Lois Dick (Waldo) of South Amherst, OH, and Bonnie Turpin of Kidder, KY. A private family ceremony will be held, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, A public celebration of life service will occur at a future date at Faith Baptist Church in Amherst, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Faith Baptist Church, 440 North Lake St., Amherst, OH 44001. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Marie Morrow and has made available for the community's convenience an online register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 31, 2020