Marie Morrow (nee Hardwick) Marie Morrow (nee Hardwick), 91 years of age, and a longtime resident of South Amherst, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior March 28, 2020, following a full and meaningful life. Marie was born June 2, 1928, in Kidder, KY, where she was raised and lived until her marriage to the love of her life, Hulon E. Morrow, in 1946. They came to South Amherst, OH, in 1947 where they raised their family and Marie was able to live until her passing. A public memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 440 North Lake Rd., Amherst, OH 44001. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Faith Baptist Church at the above address.



