Marie Payne (nee Dais), 85, of Lorain, transitioned peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Tuesday September 10, 2019.She was born March 26, 1934 in Boykin, South Carolina and has lived in Lorain, Ohio since 1957. She retired from Avon Oaks Nursing Home as a Nursing Assistant and continued to be a caregiver at the Elyria Methodist Village. She was a faithful member of the former Grace Gospel Hall where she served as a Sunday school teacher.She enjoyed gospel singing, daily looking for deer, enjoyed the lake, playing games on her computer, and family gatherings.She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bennie Payne; her seven children: Virginia “Ginger” Cruz, Ruvena “Cookie” Brown, Linda “Bonnie” Smith, Bennette (Ricky) Thomas, Mary Evelyn (Allen) Nixon, Barry Payne, Dean (Charity) Payne; 14 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; two sisters, Thomasena Dais and Alice Williams; a special brother-cousin, Eddie Pringle; her devoted dog, Lisa; and a host of other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alice Marie Payne, and son, Mark “Benjie” Payne; her parents, Thomas Sr. and Burley (nee McCleod) Dais; three brothers, Nathaniel, Thomas Jr., and Samuel Dais; and grandson, Jason Brown.Viewing will be Tuesday, Sept 17, 2019 from 10AM until time of service at Noon at Greater Victory Christian Ministries, 559 Reid Ave, Lorain. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 15, 2019