Marie S. Greenfield (nee Kadas), age 74, passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2020 at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. Born September 7, 1945 in Landsberg am Lech, Germany, Marie moved with her family to Darby, Pennsylvania when she was five years old. Later, she moved to the Lorain County area in the 1950s, where she attended Elyria Catholic High School, graduating in 1962. Following High School, she attended Columbus Business University and worked as an insurance agent for Lake Shore Insurance Agency in Amherst. Surviving are her children, Ronald (Debbie Mitchell) Greenfield and Dawn (Fred) Wingler; sister, Erika Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margarethe (nee Fuzesi) Kadas. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Rev. John Retar, pastor of St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Lorain, will officiate. To send online condolences to the family, go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 1, 2020