Marie (Provenza) Takacs (nee: Kendall), 102 years of age, and a resident of Vermilion, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Kingston of Vermilion following a full and meaningful life. She was born August 1, 1918, in Seville, Ohio. Dorothy had made Lorain her home for most of her life. Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Dorothy loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed music, playing the piano, and singing. She was a self-taught musician and delighted friends and family with her talents. As a young lady, she was grateful for the opportunity to play with her father in a local band, playing at local events in the Medina and Seville area. Survivors include her children, Dennis Provenza (Anita Hebebrand) of Elyria, and her daughter, Jean Worden (Dirk) of Huron; her grandchildren, Gregg Provenza, Kurt Provenza, Carrie Turner (John), Amy McLelland (Mac) and Karli O’Brien (Ed); great-grandchildren, Conner, Emma Marie, and Collin; two sisters-in-law, Josie Gasser, Rita Spinale; dear friend, Frances Trigilio; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Josie, Rita, and Frances for all the love and support provided to Marie over the years. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Takacs; her son, Richard Provenza; infant daughter, Shirley Ann; her siblings, William Kendall, Helen Kissenger, and Marge Northheim; and her parents, Harry and Zelma Kendall (nee Bonham). The family would like to thank the staff at Kingston of Vermilion and Stein Hospice in Sandusky for their love and support. Private family services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home. Private burial will be held by the family at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
