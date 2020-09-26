1/1
Marilyn A. Tracey
1938 - 2020
Marilyn A. Tracey, 82, of Elyria passed away at home on Thursday, September 24, 2020, following a long bout with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born, July 16, 1938, in Elyria, Ohio.She was the proud mother of four sons, and faithful wife to her husband David F.”Terry” Tracey,. She worked in the office at Stang Motors Inc., which was operated by her father Harold Stang her husband and two brothers, Jim and Robert Stang. Later she worked for 10 years at the Commissioner’s Office of Lorain County. Marilyn was a lifelong Catholic, and volunteered as lectern and Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary’s Church. She attended St. Mary’s and St. Jude’s churches, and supported Elyria Catholic High School. She held many interests including flower arranging, traveling, and collecting angels, which filled the house. She was a swimmer, Jazzercise enthusiast, and stayed close to her high school classmates. A saying “There is a special place in heaven for the mother of four boys,” and Marilyn enthusiastically supported her sons. Survivors include her four sons, Mark T. Tracey (Wendy) in Norman, Oklahoma, Craig A. Tracey (Kathy) of North Ridgeville, Todd T. Tracey of Oreland, PA., Alan J. Tracey (Sharon) of San Jose, California. Additional survivors include seven grandchildren: Amy Fisher (Jim), Evan Tracey (June), Olivia Tracey, Drew Tracey, Jeremy Tracey, Aiden Tracey, Max Tracey, and two great grandchildren: Levi Tracey and Liberty Tracey.Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Stang, Lucille Stang (nee Spaeth); step mother Evelyn Stang, and her husband, David F.”Terry” Tracey.Family will receive friends 4-7 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria 440-322-4626. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Mary Church 320 Middle Ave. Elyria, OH. 44035. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). (per CDC guidelines social distancing will be observed). MASKS ARE REQUIRED at the Funeral Home and Church. Rev. Fr. Charles Diedrick, Pastor, will be the Celebrant . Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Marilyn’s memory be sent to Elyria Catholic High School endowment fund 725 Gulf Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home
38475 Chestnut Ridge
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-4626
