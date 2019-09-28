|
Marilyn Blackford (nee: Berrington), 79 years of age, and a resident of Monroeville, was called home to be with her Lord Friday, September 27, 2019, at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky.She was born May 6, 1940, in Amherst, Ohio. Marilyn made her home in Wakeman for thirty years before moving to Monroevile where she had resided for the last three years. She was a graduate of Central High School in Amherst with the class of 1958. Marilyn continued her education at MB Johnson School of Nursing where she received her degree as a Registered Nurse.She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Amherst Hospital, and the Lorain County T.B. Clinic for thirty-five years before retiring. After retirement, Marilyn continued her nursing working part time at the Grafton Correctional Facility. Marilyn also owned and operated Aries Style Salone in Oberlin for 29 years as well as operating the Kendal at Oberlin Salon for 20 years. Marilyn was the founder of the 4-H Club Henrietta Hazers where she volunteered her time for fifteen years. As a young girl, Marilyn started her love for horses which included showing them. She was active with the Lorain County Fair. Marilyn, along with her husband, owned and operated a cattle farm. She not only loved horses, but had an affection for all animals, especially dogs and cats, and the strays that she came to love.Survivors include her husband of fifty-nine years, Gary Blackford ; her sons, Gary A. Blackford of Milan, MI, Brian Blackford of Wakeman; her daughters, Kendra Bradley (Paul) of Wakeman and Jodie Smith of Vermilion; thirteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and her brothers, Charles Berrington of Pittsburgh, PA and George Berrington of Amherst.She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bruce Weirich, Harry Weirich and June Amend; and her parents Roy and Estella Berrington (nee: Peters).Friends may call Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst TownshipThe family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Lorain County Fair; 23000 Fairgrounds Road, Wellington, OH 44090.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 29, 2019