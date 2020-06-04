Marilyn C. Sterk
Marilyn C. Sterk (nee Arnold), 92, of Avon, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, Avon. She was born September 19, 1927, in Cleveland, and has lived in Avon over 66 years, but enjoyed wintering in Florida. Marilyn was a homemaker and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Avon. She was also a member of the Isabella Guild of the Knights of Columbus, Avon and was the guild's Sunshine Chairman. She enjoyed gardening flowers, reading, crocheting, sewing, and baking. Survivors include her children, Robert J., Jr. (MaryJo) of St. Augustine, Florida, James M. (Lesly) of Dunedin, Florida, Lauren Hixson of Avon, and Susan (John, deceased) Knight of Sheffield Village; grandchildren, Brian Hixson, Zoe Sterk, John Knight, Molly Sterk. She was an aunt to many. Friends will be received Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where closing prayers will be Monday 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Avon. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Avon.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
