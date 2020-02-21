|
|
Marilyn J. (Frank) Canada, 93, Sandusky, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Providence Care Center. She was born in Mansfield, OH on October 7, 1926, to the late Percy A. and Miriam (Seckel) Frank, and graduated in 1944 from Sandusky High School. Marilyn, with her husband, was the owner of Music Towne, she also worked as a secretary at Stein Hospice, and Stadtmiller Reality, and retired from Sandusky City Schools and the School of Practical Nursing. She was a charter member of Zonta Club of Sandusky, the Sandusky Yacht Club and auxiliary, lifetime member of Grace Episcopal Church, where she was a former vestry member, and she was a former board member of Care and Share. Marilyn, along with her husband, founded the Sandusky Stroke Club, and was an active parent in Sandusky Eaglettes. She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Susan) Canada, of Port Clinton, and Kathie Breest, of Vermilion; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, H.J. “Lefty” Canada; parents; son-in-law, David Breest; brother, Robert E. Frank; and sister, H. Jene Cronk. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Grace Episcopal Church, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. Rev. Jan Smith Wood will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn’s name to Grace Episcopal Church, Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, or to Care and Share of Erie County, 237 W. Washington Row, Sandusky, OH 44870. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky is handling the arrangements. Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 22, 2020