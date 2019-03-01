|
Marilyn Joan Monschein (nee Mink), 84, beloved wife of the late Frank R.; loving mother of Michael (Cheryl), Monica Sansom (Larry), Mark (Denise), and Michelle Jagodzinski (Todd); devoted grandmother of Thomas, Matthew, Rose, Ryan, Nathan, and Erin; and great-grandmother of Ziggy; dear sister of Judy Malarky (John), the late Howard and Robert Mink and Margaret Miller. Passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to St. Joseph Church to support the St. Elizabeth Center, Lorain.Friends may call Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Mass will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior at St. Joseph Church, 32946 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. www.buschcares.com • 440-933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 2, 2019