Marilyn M. Kowalczyk, 90, of Lorain, born April 18, 1930, entered into eternal rest on June 16, 2020. She will be deeply missed by her children, Debbie Adkins, Steve Kowalczyk, and Terri Blair, all of Lorain; a granddaughter, Ashley (Ryan) Elek, of Sheffield Lake; and four great-grandsons, Cayden, Noah, Logan, and Gavin. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Molnar. Private services were held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Mercy Home
Health Care, Palliative Care, and Mercy New Life Hospice of Lorain for the excellent and special care that was given to their mother.