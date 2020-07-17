1/
Marilyn M. Kowalczyk
Marilyn M. Kowalczyk, 90, of Lorain, born April 18, 1930, entered into eternal rest on June 16, 2020. She will be deeply missed by her children, Debbie Adkins, Steve Kowalczyk, and Terri Blair, all of Lorain; a granddaughter, Ashley (Ryan) Elek, of Sheffield Lake; and four great-grandsons, Cayden, Noah, Logan, and Gavin. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Molnar. Private services were held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Mercy Home Health Care, Palliative Care, and Mercy New Life Hospice of Lorain for the excellent and special care that was given to their mother.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
