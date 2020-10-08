Marilyn Nemeth (nee Ploszaj), 81, of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Marilyn was born in Lorain, Ohio on October 19, 1938 to her loving parents John Joseph and Mary Louise (nee Lavriha) Ploszaj.She was a lifelong resident of Lorain and a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua in Lorain. Marilyn graduated from St. Anthony of Padua School before returning home to help her family. She married her soulmate, Stephen F. Nemeth, on April 18, 1959. Marilyn worked as a sales associate at Smith and Gerhart and later she worked as a crossing guard at the corner of Garfield and Missouri. She loved helping children and seeing their smiling faces every morning and afternoon.Marilyn enjoyed crocheting blankets and sweaters, playing cards especially pinnacle and Michigan Rummy, casino bus trips, trips to Las Vegas and Niagara Falls, cooking a pot of soup on Sunday, making stuffed cabbage and pierogis, and baking nut rolls. She was an avid reader and she loved spending time with and caring for her family.She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Stephen F. Nemeth of Lorain; son, Edward M. Nemeth of Lorain; brothers, Bill and Jan (Kelly) Ploszaj; and many loving nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen J. Nemeth; parents, John Joseph and Mary Louise (nee Lavriha) Ploszaj; brother, Stanley; sister, Nancy; and father and mother-in-law, Steve and Marie Nemeth.The family would like to thank the nurses at Mercy New Life Hospice for their outstanding care, compassion and comfort offered to Marilyn.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH, (440) 244-1961, on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00AM, Rev. Edward J. Smith officiating. Christian burial services will follow the funeral home services at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd, Lorain, OH 44053 or St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1305 E Erie Ave, Lorain, OH 44052. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
.