Marilyn Novak (nee Chick), 85, of Vermilion, passed away at her home Tuesday, July 28, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born June 24, 1935, the daughter of the late Steve and Marie (nee Nagy) Chick. Marilyn graduated from Lorain High School, attended college for one year in Chicago, and another year in New York, studying fashion design and merchandising. After college, she was hired by the May Company Department Store in downtown Cleveland as an assistant buyer of better women’s clothing. Later, she met the love of her life and soul mate, Steve, where they were then married and she became a full-time wife, mother, and outstanding cook. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Novak of Lorain; son, Steve (Cindy) Novak of Florida; granddaughter, Gabrielle Novak of Florida; grandson, Zachary Novak of Florida; sisters, Darlene (Al)Lewandowski of Florida and Vicki (Bob) Moore of Texas; a niece, and several nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Stephen G. Novak, on January 31, 2013; and her parents. Private family funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453, or the American Cancer Society
, 555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
.