On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Marilyn S. (Dovala) Borthwick passed away at the age of 86. Marilyn was born in Lorain, Ohio, on July 11, 1934, and resided in Elyria, Ohio for the last 22 years. Marilyn was a beloved and cherished wife, mom, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin. She was a friend to all. Marilyn graduated from Lorain High School in 1952. She worked for the Fruehauf Trailer Co. before meeting the love of her life, David "Jim" Borthwick. They were married from January 28, 1961, until Jim’s death three months before their 50th anniversary. They had two children and four granddaughters. They enjoyed traveling, camping, bowling, and spending time with their family and friends. Marilyn was very active in politics. She campaigned for many candidates, was a precinct committee woman, and presiding judge at the polls for many elections. She was also employed and retired from the Lorain City School System. Marilyn was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lorain where she taught Sunday School. She was an avid reader and loved following sports. Marilyn dedicated her life to her family. The lights of her life were her children and granddaughters. "I love you more" was a part of every conversation with them. Marilyn leaves behind her daughter, Cindy and son-in-law, Brian Balser; granddaughters, Brittney Balser (New York), Cayley Balser (Arizona), Hannah Borthwick and Grace Borthwick (Amherst). Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Borthwick; her son, David Borthwick; daughter-in-law, Angi Borthwick; parents, George and Susan Dovala (Suster); brothers, George and Donald Dovala; sister, Nancy Pogorelc; and sister-in-law, Lois Simo (Borthwick). A private funeral was held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church and officiated by Pastor Laurie Miller, followed by internment at Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain. Arrangements were made by Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn’s memory to Christ Lutheran Church, 4501 Clinton Ave., Lorain, OH 44055 or Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053.