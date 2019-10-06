|
|
Marilyn Sue (Saurer) Stebbins, 90, formerly of Sheffield Lake and Lodi, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Western Reserve Masonic Community in Medina, where she had resided the past 12 years.She was born August 20, 1929 in Barberton to Loyal and Pauline (Taylor) Saurer.Sue graduated from Norton High School and began working at B.F. Goodrich in Akron where she would meet her future husband, William Stebbins, marrying on June 22, 1948. They both worked and retired from B.F. Goodrich in Avon Lake. They resided in Sheffield Lake for 35 years, before moving in 1987 to their property in Lodi, to enjoy gardening and a more peaceful surrounding. They moved to Western Reserve Masonic Community in 2007.Sue was a member of Day Chapter #479 OES in Lorain, and also served as Mother Advisor of the Lakeshore Rainbow Assembly in Sheffield Lake.Surviving are three children, Andrea Maish, Douglas Stebbins, and Sandra Daggett; five grandchildren, Gabriel Martz, Gregory Stebbins, Jen Blatnik, Vikki MacKeigan, and Cathy Watson; six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2009.Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 8, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Parker Funeral Home, 210 Medina St., Lodi, OH, where OES services will be held at 7:30 PM.Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 9, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Pastor Ted Hall will officiate.Private burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron.Memorial contributions may be made to Western Reserve Masonic Community, 4931 Nettleton Rd., Medina, OH 44256.Online condolences may be shared at www.parkerfuneralhomes.com .
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 7, 2019