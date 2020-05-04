Marilyn Rose Van Den Bossche (nee Scheid), of Vermilion, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain after a brief illness, surrounded by her family. She was born August 22, 1930, in Sandusky, was raised in Monroeville, and was a Vermilion resident for the past 53 years. Marilyn retired from Key Bank in 1996 as a real estate/commercial loan officer. She started when the bank was Erie County Bank in 1975. She also was a substitute teacher for Vermilion Schools in the 70s. Marilyn was the only woman at BGSU in 1953 to graduate with a degree in Marketing/Business Administration. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and was one of four generations of BGSU graduates. Her first job out of college was as a buyer for Halle Brothers Department Store in downtown Cleveland and she helped to open the Westgate and Shaker Square stores. She was a realtor for Van Den Bossche Realty in Avon Lake. She was active in the community as a past president of the College Club of Vermilion and co-chair of the College Club antique show, a member of the YMCA Board of Directors, Vermilion Vision committee, and an active member of United Church of Christ, Congregational where she was co-chair of Women’s committee and Deacon. She was a member of women’s circles (Ada, Abigail, and Marmaru) and past Girl Scout leader. She also helped to deliver mobile meals. She was a 70-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star (Madeleine Chapter 204 in Vermilion) and Job's Daughters in Monroeville, Ohio. She was an avid bridge player, antique collector, gardener, and crossword puzzle solver and loved family gatherings. In 1958, she married Ronald A. Van Den Bossche who predeceased her in 2001, and together they raised a family filled with laughter and love. She was preceded in death by her parents, William F. and Naomi M. (nee Burden) Scheid. Her life will be remembered by her family including her children, Hendrik "Rick" Van Den Bossche of Vermilion, Krista O’Neill of North Ridgeville and Ronda Van Den Bossche of Avon Lake; and her brother, George A. "Pat" (Georgia "GeeGee") Scheid of Woodville; grandchildren, Cyrus (Marcela) Saleem of Gainesville, Florida, Nema (Brandon) Saleem-Green of Cleveland Heights, Timothy O’Neill of Elyria and Megan O’Neill of Kent; and a great-granddaughter, Vera Josephine of Gainesville, Florida. She will also be missed by special cousins and nieces and nephews. Additionally, her life was shared with many cherished friends including the big four from high school, dear friends from church, and her Saturday morning breakfast bunch at Granny Joe's. A private visitation will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Public graveside services will be Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Brownhelm Cemetery, Brownhelm Township. A memorial service will be held at the United Church of Christ, Congregational at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to community groups Marilyn supported: The College Club of Vermilion Scholarship, P.O. Box 538, Vermilion, Ohio 44089, Vermilion Share a Ride, P.O. Box 143, Vermilion Ohio 44089, or the United Church of Christ, Congregational Music Fund, 990 State Street, Vermilion, Ohio 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.