Marion R. Gatts Russell (nee Widowson) passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 5, 1922, to the late Henry and Irma Widowson in Cleveland, Ohio. Marion was a 1940 graduate of James Ford Rhodes High School. In her senior year, she earned two scholarships – one in Voice and one in Flute to the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music. After her graduation with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music, she went on to study and perform Opera in Europe. She taught music for 36 years in the Lorain County School system. Marion had a vast music career spanning her 97 years. She was an active member in numerous musical organizations including the Cleveland Women’s Orchestra, for 57 years, as Principle Flutist; the Conductor and Director of the All-American National DAR Chorus in Washington, D.C., for 20 years, while also a member of the local Nathan Perry DAR Chapter in Lorain, OH; and the Principle flutist of the Patriots Symphonic Band of Lorain County. Marion enjoyed floral arranging as a member of the Avon Lake Garden Club for 45 years. She was also a world traveler who visited all seven continents. She is survived by her beloved husband, Anson, of 57 years; loving children, David Gatts, Dale Gatts, Deborah Gatts Blackwood, DiAnne Gatts, Jake Russell, Harriet L. Russell, and Emily Russell. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Lowell Arden Gatts, who died in 1959. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH. A brief DAR Memorial Service will be held Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Avon Lake United Church of Christ, 32801 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH. A private burial will be held at Lake View Cemetery, Cleveland, OH that afternoon. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202
