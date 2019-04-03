|
|
Pastor Mark A. Mays, age 58, of Lorain, transitioned from this life into eternity on March 27, 2019, at Veterans Affairs Medical Center, following a battle with cancer. He was born August 3, 1960, in Columbus, Ohio, and was a resident of Lorain County. He graduated from Admiral King High School in 1979. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian Counseling from Northeast Ohio School of Ministry in 2014. Pastor Mark was a current employee of the Veterans Affairs as an Advanced Medical Support Assistant in Sheffield. He served three years in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1985. Previously, he worked for many years for the United States Postal Service, bringing joy to everyone he encountered. He is affectionately remembered by his famous handshake and infectious laugh. He also worked as a realtor, helping to educate and assist many in the community in the purchase of their own homes. His time with both military and federal employment exceeded 23 years. He was the Assistant Pastor of Full Gospel Ministries, where he served alongside Senior Pastor Norva Ross. He was ordained a pastor, then received his prophetic ministerial ordination in 2014. He worked passionately to help those battling drug and alcohol addiction. He was a faithful servant and volunteered weekly ministering to those in jail and prison. He leaves behind a great legacy of souls won to Christ. He was a student of the word of God and a man of prayer. He also enjoyed boxing, reading, all things sports, and seafood. He is survived by his daughters, Rochelle Mays and Courtney Porter; grandsons, Mark Riley, Markell Riley, Carmelo Riley, and Martez Mays; siblings, Darlene Johnson, Darrell “Bo” Johnson, Steven (Barbara) Johnson, Willie “Terry” Johnson, Reginald (Makala) Johnson, Terrence McRae, Joshua McRae, and Kenyada “YaYa” McRae; fiancé, Donna Figgs; several nieces and nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Nesbit Mays; mother, Evangelist Barbara Johnson-McRae; and son, Mark Riley. Viewing will be held Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. until time of homegoing celebration service at 12 p.m. at Faith Ministries Christian Center, 1306 Euclid Ave., Lorain, OH 44052. Apostle Cynthia DeBerry will officiate. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 4, 2019