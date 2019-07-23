|
|
Mark A. Vazur, age 55, of Lorain, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born in Lorain on November 26, 1963 and had been a resident of the area for majority of his life. Mark attended elementary school at St. Nicholas Byzantine Academy. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. After completing jump school, he fulfilled duty assignments in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Southwest Asia. He held both an expert Rifle Badge, and a Marksman Pistol Badge and was the recipient of the Southeast Asia Service Deployment Ribbon with three Stars, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with two stars, the Good Conduct Medal, and the National Service Defense Medal. Mark joined the Republic Steel Corporation in January of 1998 and was most recently employed there as a Torch Pulpit Operator. He possessed a close relationship with God and was currently an active member of the Church of the Open Door. Mark loved life and was known for his generous nature. In addition, he enjoyed all holidays, having fun, working in the yard, animals, and picnics. An avid fan off all Cleveland sports, he liked spending every available moment with his grandchildren, as well. Survivors include his wife, Sandra “Sandee” (nee Viles); sons, Holden and Owen, both of Lorain; and daughters, Ginger (Juan) Martinez, of Brownsville, Texas, and Elisha Vazur, of Lorain. He also leaves grandchildren, Adrian, Mario, Gabriel, Oliver, and Delila; along with his brother, Kenneth (Marilyn); and sister, Paulette (John) Kurjan, of Vermilion. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Pauline (nee Martinosky) Vazur; and brother, David. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Church of the Open Door (800 Building) – 43275 Telegraph Rd. Elyria. Services will immediately follow the visitation with Reverend Jason Russ, pastor of the Lorain Campus of the Church of the Open Door officiating. Graveside services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the United States Marine Corps. Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Church of the Open Door, 43275 Telegraph Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with the Vazur Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 24, 2019