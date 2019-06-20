|
Mark W. Funk, 66, of Biloxi, MS, formally of Amherst, died June 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
He was born Jan. 14, 1953 in Waynesburg, PA. He lived in the Vermilion and Amherst area for 45 years before moving to Biloxi 4 years ago.
Mark worked for Americut Coring & Sawing Inc. in Vermilion for many years as an Operating Engineer. He had also worked for Norm Kessler and Herk Excavating Inc.
He was survived by his wife Maryann Funk of Biloxi; son, Mark Jason (Cindy) of Seven Hills; daughter, Brittany Casey of Athens; 2 grandchildren; brother, Gary R. (Brenda) Funk of Vermilion; sisters, Vicki L. Funk of Waynesburg and Melody L. (Bob) Deter of Punta Gorda, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hal E. and Martha J. (nee Morris) Funk.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Martino's International Café, 4415 Liberty Avenue, Vermilion, on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 7, 2019