Eastman Funeral Home - New London
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Ridge Hill Memorial Park
44805 N. Ridge Rd.
Amherst, OH
More Obituaries for Mark Noster
Mark K. Noster


1951 - 2020
Mark K. Noster Obituary
Mark K. Noster, 68, of New London, died on January 13, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Mark was born on May 6, 1951 in Lorain, Ohio. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Lois Noster. Mark was a 1969 graduate of Elyria High School and was a resident of Elyria until relocating to New London in 1994. After graduation, he worked at Pandy’s Garden Center in Elyria until 1973. He then began his career with Stein Inc., as a heavy equipment operator at their operations inside US Steel-Lorain, and other steel mills in NE Ohio. He retired from Stein as an operating engineer and member of the IUOE Local 18 in 2006. Mark got great satisfaction in building his home and improving the property over the years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman for most of his life and enjoyed riding motorcycles with friends and relatives since the early 1970’s. Mark is survived by three brothers, Tim (Kathleen) of Cincinnati, John (Cindy) of Lorain and Keith (Linda) of Indianapolis, IN; nieces and nephews, Courtney, Ben, Brenna, Logan, David, and Brandon Noster, and Megan Helms. Mark was preceded in death by his parents. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, 44805 N. Ridge Rd., Amherst, OH 44001. A lunch will follow at Sunset Terrace in Lakeview Park, Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made, if desired, to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the of Ohio, 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd N, Ste 150, Independence, OH 44131. Condolences may be given to the family at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 7, 2020
