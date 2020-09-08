1/1
Mark L. Garcia
Mark L. Garcia, age 64, and a life resident of Lorain, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Fairview Hospital, Cleveland after a long illness. Mark was born May 7, 1956, in Richmond Heights, Missouri, to Manuel and Carol (nee Lodi) Garcia. He was a 1974 graduate of Lorain High School. Following high school, Mark was employed by the former United States Steel Corporation, Lorain, where he worked in the 2 Seamless Mill. Throughout his life, Mark enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycling, and maintained several aquariums. Survivors include his parents, Manuel and Carol Garcia of Lorain; his sister, Vicki (Stan) Callahan of Lorain; his brother, Dino (Debbie) Garcia of North Ridgeville; niece, Sarah Callahan; nephews, Zac Callahan and Tyler Garcia; great-niece, Zoe Callahan; and great-nephew, Zac Callahan. Family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland - Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
