Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
Mark S. Minnich

Mark S. Minnich, 65, of Lorain, passed away April 23, 2020, at his home following a long illness. He is survived by his children, Rebecca L. Barlow (Brent Willis), Morgan C. (Lisa Fleming), Joshua Predmore, Meghan E., Stephen A.; and ex-wife, Beverly J. Mark was the second youngest of 11 siblings and he would argue, the most handsome. He is survived by siblings, Carolyn, Ruth, Bruce, Mary Alice, Daniel, Paul; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. He is loved by his nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Helen Minnich; his siblings, Jeannene, Charles Jr., David, Gerard "Michael"; and grandson, Brent Willis II. Mark was born in Lorain, OH, and lived there most of his life. He served in the Navy and was retired from the City of Lorain. He enjoyed all sports but basketball was always his favorite. He loved any time spent with his family and cherished all memories with them. Mark also dearly loved his pets, Brandi and George. The family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate his life at a future date. We ask that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the Lorain County Metro Parks. Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 29, 2020
