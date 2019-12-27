The Morning Journal Obituaries
Mark W. Lewis


1938 - 2019
Mark W. Lewis, 81, longtime resident of Avon Lake, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Mercy Hospital in Lorain after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 15, 1938 to parents, Paul and Catherine (nee McCoy) Lewis in Canonsburg, PA. Mark was an U.S. Army veteran. He retired from G.M. in Parma after 34 years as a machine operator. He then worked for B.J.’s Wholesale Club as a greeter. Mark was a member of Lake Shore United Methodist Church in Avon Lake, Local 1005 UAW. He was an avid fisherman and a ham radio operator extra class, call letters - K8WON. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia (nee Kutchin); loving children, Raymond, of Lakewood, Ron (Dell-Ann), of Avon and Scott (Lori), of Murfreesboro, TN; cherished grandchildren, Kimberly, Anna, Sarah, Allison and Jacob; and dear sister, Emma Jean Lewis of Fairview Park. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathy; and brother, Paul. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 33119 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 33119 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH 44012 with Pastor Bob Welch officiating. Burial to follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH. 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
