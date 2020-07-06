1/1
Marla Yvette Duffy
Marla Yvette Duffy, 60, on Friday, July 3, 2020 sunset at 9:15 p.m. at New Life Hospice in Lorain, Ohio, following a lengthy illness. She was born on June 20, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, and was raised in Lorain, Ohio. Marla attended the Lorain public schools and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, after graduating from Lorain County Community College to pursue her passion as a nurse caring for others. Marla was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she professed her faith at an early age. She was employed by Plaza Regency in Las Vegas until her illness and moved back to Lorain to be close to her family. She enjoyed being with her family and friends and enjoyed crocheting and donating hats and scarves to the homeless. Survivors include her mother, Marlene F. Duffy (Lorain); daughters, La Shawne Jackson (Atlanta), La Kisha Jackson (Lorain), and La Toyia Jackson (Columbus); sons, Corinthian Jackson (Lorain) and Effie Jackson IV (Columbus); sisters, Lora James Smith (Hilliard, Ohio), Kristie Duffy (Lorain); brothers, John Shavon Duffy (Dublin, Ohio), Darrell Duffy (Lorain); step-brothers, Henry Walker, Duncan Walker, and Nate Walker, all of Lorain; 18 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, John R. Duffy, Sr.; and step-father, Henry Walker Sr. The family will have a private family memorial. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Marla. Arrangements are trusted by Brown-Robinsons Funeral Home, Lorain, Ohio.

Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
