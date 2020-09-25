1/1
Marlene A. (Rumpler) Lowry
Marlene A. Lowry (nee Rumpler), age 86, a lifelong resident of Lorain passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center. She was born on October 15, 1933 in Lorain, Ohio to Lester and Mary (nee Weber) Rumpler. She was a 1952 graduate of Lorain High School. Marlene worked for 20 years as an Assembler for Parker Hannifin and prior to that as a waitress at the Sherwood Inn. Marlene was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lorain. She was an avid card player and very much enjoyed playing cards with her girlfriends all the way back from junior high. Sudoku puzzles, crocheting, knitting, and shopping, all hobbies that Marlene all loved. Above all, Marlene loved and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandson. She is survived by her son, Tom (Sherry) Lowry, Kevin (Barbara) Lowry, and Mike (his partner, Ada Souza) Lowry; grandchildren, Rachel (Aaron), Kyle, Ana, Krista (Jesse); great-grandson, Michael Joseph; and her brother, Dick (Donna) Rumpler. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mary Rumpler; and her siblings, Harold Rumpler, Don Rumpler, and LaVerne Seeley. Private family funeral services were held under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com. The family suggest contributions be made in memory of Marlene to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
