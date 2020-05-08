Marlene Carol Adams (nee: Henry), 88 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her son, Randy’s home following a lengthy illness. She was born on September 7, 1931, in Lorain, Ohio. Marlene was a lifetime resident of Lorain, graduating from Lorain High School. Marlene’s primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. She volunteered at Mercy Regional Center, formerly known as Lorain Community Hospital in Lorain for many years. She loved to collect Teddy Bears and dolls. She found her greatest joy in spending time with her family and her dog, King. Survivors include her sons, Robert J. Adams, Jr. (Pam), David A. Adams, Randy S. Adams, all of Lorain, Michael G. Adams (Mary), of Belle Center, Ohio; her daughters, Susan C. Lopez, of Fontana, CA, Leslie L. Speigle (Al), of Avon, Carol A. Martinez (Luis), of Bradenton, FL; over 30 grandchildren; and her sister, Cheryl Rouse, of Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert John Adams, Sr. on June 17, 2013; and her parents, George S. and Lula Henry. Services were held privately by the family. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Elyria Friendship Animal Protective League https://friendshipapl.org/. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.