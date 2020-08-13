Marlene Demou (nee Swartz), 82, of Vermilion, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Westlake. She was born January 28, 1938 in Lorain and had resided in Vermilion since 1965. Marlene graduated from Lorain High School in 1956 and attended the Providence Hospital School of Nursing in Sandusky, graduating in 1960. She began her nursing career as a registered nurse of the newly opened Lorain Community Hospital, eventually becoming a Head Nurse and Night Supervisor. She ended her career in the pre-admission testing department retiring in 2001. In 1964, with her husband, Steve, they built and operated The Nest Restaurant in Vermilion for several years. Marlene was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Lorain, the American Businesswomen’s Association of Lorain, and was a charter member of the Vermilion Lioness Club. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Constantina Demou Gentile (Paul) of Avon Lake; brother, William Swartz Jr. (Donna) of Scottsdale, Arizona; many nieces, nephews, and family in Greece and Canada. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Steve C. Demou on December 28, 2009; and parents, William and Violet Swartz (nee Verespe). Private family funeral services were held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Lorain with the Rev. Fr. Michael Gulgas, pastor, presiding, and burial in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy Health Foundation, 360 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, OH 44001 or Cypress Hospice, 2 Berea Commons, Suite 1, Berea, OH. 44017. Arrangements were under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
.