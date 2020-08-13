1/1
Marlene (Swartz) Demou
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Demou (nee Swartz), 82, of Vermilion, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Westlake. She was born January 28, 1938 in Lorain and had resided in Vermilion since 1965. Marlene graduated from Lorain High School in 1956 and attended the Providence Hospital School of Nursing in Sandusky, graduating in 1960. She began her nursing career as a registered nurse of the newly opened Lorain Community Hospital, eventually becoming a Head Nurse and Night Supervisor. She ended her career in the pre-admission testing department retiring in 2001. In 1964, with her husband, Steve, they built and operated The Nest Restaurant in Vermilion for several years. Marlene was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Lorain, the American Businesswomen’s Association of Lorain, and was a charter member of the Vermilion Lioness Club. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Constantina Demou Gentile (Paul) of Avon Lake; brother, William Swartz Jr. (Donna) of Scottsdale, Arizona; many nieces, nephews, and family in Greece and Canada. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Steve C. Demou on December 28, 2009; and parents, William and Violet Swartz (nee Verespe). Private family funeral services were held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Lorain with the Rev. Fr. Michael Gulgas, pastor, presiding, and burial in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy Health Foundation, 360 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, OH 44001 or Cypress Hospice, 2 Berea Commons, Suite 1, Berea, OH. 44017. Arrangements were under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved