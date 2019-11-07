|
|
Marlene Joy Loth passed away peacefully on her 87th birthday in her home, in Avon, surrounded by her loving family and friends, at the age of 87. Born on November 6, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio, Marlene was a longtime resident of Avon. She leaves behind the love of her of her life, to whom she had been married 64 years, Randall; their three children, Lorrie Eadon, Kim Bindel, and Mark Loth and their spouses; seven grandchildren and their spouses; and six great-grandchildren. Marlene attended Fenn College and then began work at the Navy Financial Center in Cleveland from 1951 to 1957, where she met her love, Randall. The two were married in 1955 and established their home in Avon in 1956, where they raised their family. Marlene was extremely active in the community, schools, and her church at Avon United Methodist. She tirelessly volunteered and freely gave her time as a leader in such groups as Autumn Rebels (President), The Avon Historical Society (Vice President), and Avon United Methodist Fellowship (Vice President and Lay Speaker). She also served on the Festival of Flowers Arts and Craft Committee; Avon Elementary School Libraries, PTO, and numerous committees; Avon United Methodist Church Worship Committee, Evangelism Committee, Rebecca Circle (President), Children’s Choir director, and over 20 years a Choir Member, a county school board member and numerous other committees over 40 years. Marlene was also a longtime correspondent for the Lorain Journal writing the Avon Calling segment for over 20 years. Marlene was also a devoted animal lover and avid traveller. Most of all, Marlene will be missed as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She gave tirelessly of herself to everyone and her devotion to her family was first and foremost. She was a beautiful role model and in all aspects of life. We love you! Family will receive friends at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of parlor service at 3 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 8, 2019