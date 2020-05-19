Marlene Joyce Oyler Kobasher
1932 - 2020
Marlene Joyce Oyler Kobasher (nee Yingling), 88, of Lorain, and a former resident of Elyria, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice following a lengthy illness. She was born April 4, 1932, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Marlene was a homemaker and previously was employed as a server. She was a member of the Women Auxiliary VFW Post 1079. She loved being with her family, shopping, going out for lunch with family, and dancing in her earlier years. Mrs. Kobasher is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Hill (David) of Elyria, Gail Leos (Ric) of Elyria, Darlene Hamrick (Kenneth) of Elyria, and Karen Leichty/Ott (Raymond) of Berlin Heights; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Urda (Dick) of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Gregory Leichty (1977); grandson, Christopher Bozman (1977); first husband of 30 years, Beverly E. Oyler (1979); father, Frank M. Yingling (1981); mother, Mary (Schultz) Yingling (1991); son-in-law, Robert Bozman (2008); second husband of 27 years, Steve Kobashwer (2010); grandson, David Hamrick (2019); sister, Jackie Yingling (2020). Memorials may be forwarded to Karen L. Ott, 10913 Andress Road, Berlin Heights, OH 44814. A private graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
