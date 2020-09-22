1/1
Marlyn Carole Day
Marlyn Carole Day (née Broom), 83, of Huron and Columbus, Ohio, passed away on September 20th, 2020, after an extended illness. Marlyn was born in 1937 in Derwent in Guernsey County, Ohio, to the late Woodrow and Roberta (née Christian) Broom. She was a graduate of Cambridge High School in 1955 and received a bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing pathology from Ohio University in 1962. She taught the hearing impaired and worked as a speech pathologist in the Columbus public school system for over 30 years, retiring in 1995. Marlyn was an avid reader who used to read 2-3 books per day, mostly mysteries, which she could usually solve. She was the eldest daughter of a large, loving family and never missed a holiday at the family farm. She will be greatly missed by friends and family. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert (Bob) Day; her children, Sean (Debbie) Moorhead and Patrick (Paula) Moorhead; Bob’s children and her step-children, Stephanie (Jonathan) Cope and Bob (Jacquie) Day; eleven grandchildren, Alex, Jacob, Becca (Brandon), Lauren (Christian), Max, Abby, Catherine, Dylan, Molly, Patrick, and Elly; sisters, Melanie Morrison and Cindy (Ray) Secrest; brother, Jeff (Sandy) Broom; sister-in-law, Kathy Broom (née Ramage); and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jud Broom; and her infant daughter, Lauri Ann Moorhead. Friends and family may call Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Black-Epperson Funeral Home, 129 Mill Street, Senecaville, Ohio 43780. Burial will follow at Senecaville Cemetery. Marlyn loved flowers. If you would prefer to make a donation in her name, please make it to a library of your choice. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
September 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
