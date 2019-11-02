|
|
Marsha A. Milovich (nee Luca), 79, of Lorain, died Thursday October 31, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital.She was born August 25, 1940 in Lorain and had lived in Lorain most of her life. She graduated from Lorain High School in 1958.Marsha worked as a secretary for Judge Edward Zaleski in the Lorain County Common Pleas Court retiring in 2001. Prior to that, she worked in the Law Director’s Office for the city of Lorain.She was a member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain and the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lorain. She enjoyed oil painting, playing the piano, making stained glass, traveling and cruises.She is survived by her husband of 55 years Bob Milovich, sons: Bob Milovich of Elyria and Brian Milovich (Monica) of Dublin, OH; brother David Luca (Janet) of Rochester, NY and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Christine Luca (nee Rigda).The family will receive friends Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be private for the family followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. The Rev. Craig Hovanec, pastor of St. Peter Parish, will preside.Memorial contributions can be made to the Mary Lee Tucker Clothe-A-Child Program, c/o the Morning Journal, 2500 W Erie Ave, Lorain, OH 44053 or the Salvation Army, 2506 Broadway Ave, Lorain, OH 44052.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 4, 2019