Marsha A. Reip (nee Mast), beloved wife of Robert L. Reip. Dear mother of Angela Myers (Robert Myers) of Amherst and Jason Reip (Corinne Turner) of Avon Lake. Grandkids, Jonathan Myers, Haley Myers, Kaitlyn Myers, Emily Myers and Megan Myers, Destinee Turner, Alec Negron, and Arianna Negron. Daughter of Bernadine Mast and the late William Mast of Sheffield Lake. Sister of Nancy Reed (Robert) of West Virginia and Cindy Sievers (Tim) of Wellington. Marsha had a great love for her husband, children, and grandchildren, and a wonderful gift for gardening, baking, and her friends and neighbors. A Gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials in Marsha's name may be made to St. Francis Animal Sanctuary, 112516 Cherry Road, Vermilion, Ohio 44089. Arrangements entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Chapel, 440-871-0711.