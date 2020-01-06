|
|
Marta Reyes (nee Cirilo), age 89, of Lorain, entered into eternal life on Saturday, January 4, 2020 following a short illness. Marta was born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico on February 9, 1930. She briefly lived in New York before settling in Lorain in 1953. Marta was an extraordinary mother, aunt, and grandmother who loved greatly and was greatly loved. Marta was employed at the Lorain City Schools as a cafeteria worker at Lowell Elementary School for over 10 years. She was affectionately known as “Lowell’s nicest lunch lady ever” by hundreds of students who enjoyed her constant smile and nurturing interaction. She was one of the founding parishioners of the parish of the Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain. She was active in several ministries including the Cursillos de Cristiandad, Sociedad de Damas, Church Choir, Cub Scout (Pack 346) Den Mother, and co-chair of Fiesta de San Juan Bautista Parade and Festival. She also volunteered in the community to cook for and feed the hungry at the Holy Trinity Meal Program. Surviving are her children, Frances Rosa of Luquillo, Puerto Rico, Josephine Gonzalez (Edwin) of Lorain, Michael Reyes (Rosemary Cuevas) of Glendale, Wisconsin and John Reyes of Lorain; grandchildren, Cynthia Ortiz, Abraham Rosa, Maritza Vazquez, Frankie Rosa, Joel Rosa and Michael “Paco” Reyes; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Francisco Paco Reyes in 2000; and her siblings, Jovita Cirilo, Ramon Cirilo, Hector Luis Cirilo and Hermenegilda Cirilo. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. The family will also receive friends on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. William Thaden, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 7, 2020