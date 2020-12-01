Martha Carrion, age 93, of Galion and formerly of Lorain, Ohio, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, early Monday morning, November 30, 2020, at the Avita Hospital in Galion, following a nine year battle with Dementia.On April 17, 1927, Martha was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, one of eleven children of the late Blas Piñeiro and Alejandra Garcia. She was a self made woman, leaving school early to help her family put food on the table, yet she still managed to teach herself how to read and write in English and Spanish, and to be an excellent seamstress.Martha was introduced by mutual friends to her future husband, a young World War II veteran, Domingo Carrion. They were married in 1946, and started their family which would grow to ten children. In search for the best possible life for their family, they moved to New York in 1948, where Martha started working in the garment business. They returned back home to Puerto Rico briefly, until Domingo was hired in the U.S. Steel plant in Lorain, Ohio, in 1950, where they moved with their two children and Domingo’s parents, brothers and sisters.In addition to being a loving homemaker, Martha worked as a seamstress at the Joseph and Feiss Garment Factory and later at the Dalton Clothing Outlet, where she eventually became an instructor, teaching others to be seamstresses. She even ran her own business out of her home, making wedding dresses, prom dresses, etc. Somehow, she even made time to make all of the clothes for herself, and their five daughters.A woman of deep faith, Martha was an active member of the Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain, where she always helped at the church however she could. She loved to sing in the choir, with one of her favorite church hymns being “Cien Ovejas” meaning “100 sheep”. She also cooked for any and every occasion at the church, and was always the first to welcome a new priest or nun to the church. Throughout her entire life, her best friend has always been her Bible.“Strong willed and determined, Martha never accepted there was anything she couldn’t do.” Once her children were grown, she wanted to be on her own, first moving to California in 1986. Then, in 1987, she found a new life for herself in Orlando, Florida, where she worked as a seamstress for Universal Studios and other places, making costumes for actors of all shapes and sizes, such as: Mr. Ed and Shaquille O’Neil. Next, she moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida, where she ran “Alterations by Martha” out of a dry cleaning business. She again found a wonderful church family at the St. Lucie Catholic Church.In 2000, Martha checked a big item off of her bucket list, when she visited the Holy land. It was a treasured experience for her that she couldn’t stop talking about. She also always loved to share one of her favorite quotes: “Never, never be afraid, because if you love Jesus, Jesus is always with you.”Having a heart of gold, Martha overflowed with love for her family, her church, and Jesus. Her door was always open for anyone in need, and she loved to make sure everyone was well fed. She always wore the most colorful and vibrant outfits, and she loved to sing about the joy in her heart.Martha will be dearly missed by her ten children: Carmen (Peter) Gonzalez, Dominic (Georgette) Carrion, Joseph Carrion, Margie (David) Coleman, Maria (John) Busher, Blanca (Joe) Gonzalez, Louis Carrion, Anita (Paul) Lim, Rafael (Maria) Carrion, and Roberto (Debra) Carrion; 24 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Serafina; and numerous nieces and nephews.Including her parents, Martha was preceded in death by two grandsons: Ricardo Carrion, and Robert Perez Jr.; six brothers: Emiliano, Pastor, Jesus, Elpidio, Francisco, and Francisco Piñeiro; three sisters: Laura, Maria, and Concepcion; and the father of her children, Domingo Carrion.Her family will greet friends from 4-8 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Amherst. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Ave., Lorain, with Rev. Father William A. Thaden officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. For those unable to attend her services, you may watch the livestream of her services starting at 9:30 am via the Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead Facebook page at this link: (https://www.facebook.com/MtGileadSFH
).Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.Everyone attending Martha’s services are encouraged to wear “happy colors”, wear something vibrant that would brighten someone’s day.Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio State School for the Blind, c/o Marching Band, 5220 N. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43214, or to the Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Ave, Lorain, OH 44055.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
