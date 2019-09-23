|
Martha (Karen) Duncan, age 69, passed in her home September 20, 2019. Surviving are husband of 51 years, Walter Edwin Duncan, Sr.; four children, Walter Edwin Duncan, Jr., Sabrina Duncan Kindig, Leah Duncan Taulbee and Jared Duncan; four brothers, Robert (Bob) Craft, Richard (Rick) Craft, Michael (Mike) Craft and Eric Martin; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Private family services were held. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 24, 2019