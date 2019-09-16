|
|
Martha Ellen Bruno (nee Watson), age 81, and a resident of Amherst, passed away at her residence, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 13, 2019. Martha was born April 25, 1938, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, to the late John F. and Sylvia M. (nee Bolyard) Watson. She was a graduate of Lorain High School. Martha was a dietary aid and was employed for 10 years at the former Lorain County Golden Acres Nursing Home, Amherst, from where she retired in 1999. Martha enjoyed cooking and baking, and in the past worked at the festivals at St. Peter Catholic Church, Lorain, for 12 years. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Lorain, the National Association of Retired and Veterans Railway Employees Inc., and the National and Local Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio. Survivors include her husband 62 years, Louis Bruno; daughters, Lisa and Denise Bruno, both of Amherst; and foster daughter, Cydnie Barrientos. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her son, Ralph Bruno; brother, Russell Watson; and sister, Ruby Montgomery. There will be a memorial mass noon on Saturday at St. Peter Catholic Church, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass. The family wishes to thank Melissa Pratt, caregiver, and the staff of Mercy New Life Hospice. Husband, Louie, and daughters, Lisa and Denise, will dearly miss Martha. Andras Crematory, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 18, 2019