Martha "Jane" Riggs (Ritchie), 84, of Avon Lake, OH, passed away peacefully with family on Monday, July 15, 2019. Jane was born April 18, 1935 in Cincinnati, OH. She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1956 from Ohio Northern University. She was an elementary school teacher in Rocky River, OH and substitute teacher in Avon Lake, OH. Then, Jane married her college sweetheart, Norman F. Riggs, on July 12, 1958 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Avon Lake, Ohio. She is survived by her four children, Deborah A. Lindsey (the late Keith), of Columbus, OH, Pamela J. Riggs, of Fremont, OH, David A. Riggs (Regina), of Edgewood, KY, and Karen L. Riggs (Dziech), of Cold Springs, KY; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Harriet (Ritchie) St. Louis, of Loveland, OH, and Linda (Larry) (Ritchie) Christman, of Worthington, OH; one sister-in-law, Donna (Dick) Hassel, of Avon Lake, OH. Jane is preceded by her husband, Norman F. Riggs' death on their 60th anniversary. Her parents, Ralph S. Ritchie and Mary A. Ritchie (Bishop), of Mt. Healthy, OH; and in-laws, Frank Riggs and Olga Zaborowski, of Avon Lake, OH, also preceded her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to a . Friends may call at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon-Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Roman Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 32946 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH 44012 at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Her final resting place will be next to her beloved husband, Norman, at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon, OH.Condolences may be shared at Busch Funeral and Crematory - www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202. Published in The Morning Journal on July 16, 2019