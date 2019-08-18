Home

Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Martin Adorno
Martin Adorno, 74, of Lorain passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Cedar Creek Nursing Home, Elyria following a lengthy illness.He was born September 14, 1944 in Corozal, Puerto Rico to Pantaleon and Rosa (née Rosado) Adorno.He will be deeply missed by his brothers: Samuel (Iris) Adorno and William Adorno both of Lorain and Francisco Adorno of Florida; many nieces and nephews.Other than his parents Martin was preceded in death by his brother, Ernesto Adorno and sister-in-law, Jenny Adorno.His family will receive friends Tuesday, August 20 from 10 am until time of his funeral service at 11 am at the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. His burial will follow at Ridge Hill memorial Park, Amherst.For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
