Martin H. Cahill


1929 - 2020
Martin H. Cahill, 90, of Avon, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The youngest of 12, he was born June 5, 1929 to parents, Vaughn and Ruth (nee Wells) Cahill in Galion, OH. Around the age of 13, Martin and his family moved to Cleveland Heights. Shortly after high school, he met and married the love of his life, Beverly Elliott, in 1950. Martin was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War. He was employed as a draftsman for over 30 years for M.K. Ferguson and retired in 1993. He loved birding, was an avid Jeopardy fan, and was a voracious reader who enjoyed mystery novels. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a stubborn Irishman. He is survived by his loving children, Brian (Gail Ann) Cahill, Maureen (Gary) Wightman and Amy (Jim) Grospitch; cherished grandchildren, Haley Wightman (Nathan Wichlacz) and Patrick (Lauren) Wightman. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly; parents, Vaughn Cahill, Ruth (nee Wells) Cahill; his step-mother, Ivana Jeanette (nee Perdan) Cahill; and his eleven siblings. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History Office of Philanthropy, 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland, OH 44106 or at https://www.cmnh.org/join-support/donate. Busch Funeral Home is honored to serve the family at this time. 440.933.3202, www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
