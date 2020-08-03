Mary A. (Mays) Shorts, 66, of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, passed away July 30, 2020, at Western Reserve Hospice Ames House after a lengthy illness. Mary was born August 8, 1953, in Charleston, West Virginia, and was a long-time resident of the Lorain County area. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, fishing, bowling, and archery. She took pleasure in supporting the Lions Club by taking part in various activities. Her happiest moments were spent with her husband and the family. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 35 years, William Shorts II; and their five children, James “JD” (Brandi) Byron, Joslyn Francis, William “Billy” (Brian) Shorts, Macceo (Heidi) Shorts, and Michael (Trinesa) Green; 15 grandchildren, Jadyn Byron, Adison Byron, Tré Cornwell, Emma Cornwell, Mariah Shorts, Michael Shorts, Mason Hart, Marissa Hart, Kavante Green, Ashanti Green, Zakiyah Green, Sarai Green, Nigel Matthew, Chris Jackson, and Danny Jackson; two great-grandchildren, Mason Thomas and Ezra Thomas; a sister, Barbra Madden; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her son, Shawn; her parents, James and Mary Mays; and a brother, David Mays. Visitation will be Saturday, August 8th, from 1 to 2 p.m. at New Life Deliverance Ministries, 400 Washington Ave., Lorain OH 44052 followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. with Bishop Jessie C. Berry Jr. officiating. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
